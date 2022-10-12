ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Down 1.6%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.76. 52,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 194,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $244.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 85.88%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $303,192.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,866.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.