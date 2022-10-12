Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $29.21 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,915 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 31.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,877,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.