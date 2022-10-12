Claris Advisors LLC MO Grows Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 8.0% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.16% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 324,398 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,643,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,673,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,434,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,692,000 after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 143,186 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

