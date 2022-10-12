Claris Advisors LLC MO Acquires Shares of 370,692 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.47. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.