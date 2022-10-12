Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 68.95% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.