Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after buying an additional 90,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,830,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 234,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

