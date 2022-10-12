Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 8,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.09. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

