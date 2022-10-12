Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 700 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,441,068 shares of company stock valued at $554,035,537. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

