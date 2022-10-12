Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 1,415 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $249.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

