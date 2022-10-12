Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $203,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

