Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Yum China were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Yum China by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.