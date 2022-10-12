Citigroup Trims Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price to $4.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Skillsoft Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Skillsoft has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $12.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.