Citigroup Trims Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price to $4.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Skillsoft has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth $10,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Skillsoft by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 708,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $3,264,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

