Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 198,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,848,244. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

