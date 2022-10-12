Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNK. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 255,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,728. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 257,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

