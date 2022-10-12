Chipz Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (CHPZ)

Chipz (CHPZ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Chipz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chipz has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Chipz has a total market capitalization of $27,408.28 and approximately $37,583.00 worth of Chipz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chipz Profile

Chipz’s genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Chipz’s total supply is 105,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,463,210 tokens. The official website for Chipz is mychipz.io. Chipz’s official Twitter account is @mychipzio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chipz is medium.com/@mychipzio.

Chipz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chipz (CHPZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chipz has a current supply of 105,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chipz is 0.00787131 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $153.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mychipz.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chipz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chipz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chipz using one of the exchanges listed above.

