China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
China Minsheng Banking Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS CMAKY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. China Minsheng Banking has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.
About China Minsheng Banking
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.