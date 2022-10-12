China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS CMAKY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. China Minsheng Banking has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

