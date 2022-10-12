China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 940.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.