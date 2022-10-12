China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 9.4 %
NASDAQ:CJJD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.79.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
