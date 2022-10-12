Chicken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.66 Million (KFC)

Chicken (KFC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Chicken token can now be bought for approximately $12.50 or 0.00065486 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chicken has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Chicken has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $14,806.00 worth of Chicken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chicken Profile

Chicken launched on September 21st, 2020. Chicken’s total supply is 164,137 tokens. Chicken’s official Twitter account is @chefgrandpa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chicken’s official website is chickenswap.org.

Chicken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chicken (KFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chicken has a current supply of 164,137 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chicken is 12.63166451 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,982.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chickenswap.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chicken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chicken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chicken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

