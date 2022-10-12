Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. 1,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

