Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 63,875 shares.The stock last traded at $435.86 and had previously closed at $438.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Chemed Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,303,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

