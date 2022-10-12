Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

CHEF traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,780. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.