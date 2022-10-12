Cheesus Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (CHEESUS)

Cheesus (CHEESUS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Cheesus has a market capitalization of $0.02 and approximately $229.00 worth of Cheesus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cheesus has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheesus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Cheesus

Cheesus’ genesis date was January 19th, 2022. Cheesus’ total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25 tokens. The official website for Cheesus is cheesus.ai. Cheesus’ official Twitter account is @cheesusdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cheesus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheesus (CHEESUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheesus has a current supply of 130,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cheesus is 0.00076215 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $112.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheesus.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

