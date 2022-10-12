Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.82.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,780. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $302.94 and a 52 week high of $739.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.92.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.