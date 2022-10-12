Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,780. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $302.94 and a 52 week high of $739.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.92.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

