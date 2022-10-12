Chainge (CHNG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.93 Million

Chainge (CHNG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Chainge token can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Chainge has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $97,807.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainge has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00083421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00061477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00026295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000345 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Chainge Token Profile

Chainge (CHNG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2021. Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,743,064 tokens. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @financechainge. The official website for Chainge is www.chainge.finance. Chainge’s official message board is chainge-finance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Chainge

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainge (CHNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fusion Network platform. Chainge has a current supply of 570,761,920 with 110,046,435 in circulation. The last known price of Chainge is 0.04119848 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $110,484.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainge.finance/.”

