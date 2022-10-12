C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
CFFI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. 3,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.30.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.