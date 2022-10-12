C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

CFFI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. 3,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.30.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in C&F Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

