Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $41.78 Average PT from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $27.12 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $109,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,378 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 262.2% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 202,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 146,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares during the period.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.