Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.55. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 157,970 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

