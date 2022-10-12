Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

CENTA stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 186,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,507. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

