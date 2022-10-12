Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 2,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

