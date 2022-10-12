Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

CLRB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 61,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,390. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

