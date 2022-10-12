Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 4.1 %

CLRB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 61,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,390. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

