Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.38 and last traded at $39.38. Approximately 393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 476,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

