CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,794,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDL remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,602,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,411,789. CBD Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

CBD Life Sciences Company Profile

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

