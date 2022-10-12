Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $18.86. Carvana shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 41,121 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Carvana Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

