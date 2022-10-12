Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.86

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $9.93. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 21,955 shares trading hands.

Cartesian Growth Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBL. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $5,849,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $4,935,000. RPO LLC raised its position in Cartesian Growth by 97.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 934,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 461,093 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Cartesian Growth by 921.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 474,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 428,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Cartesian Growth by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 749,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

