Carter Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.94. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.97 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

