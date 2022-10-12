Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $498.90

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 498.90 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 501.40 ($6.06), with a volume of 1235412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £764.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 718.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 883.77.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

