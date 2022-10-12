Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Cardiovascular Systems Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 1,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $533.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
Further Reading
