Carbon Seed Price Down 99.9% Over Last 7 Days (CARBON)

Carbon Seed (CARBON) traded up 67% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Carbon Seed has a total market capitalization of $343.41 and $13,689.00 worth of Carbon Seed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon Seed token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carbon Seed has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon Seed alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00273401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001355 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003526 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027526 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Carbon Seed Token Profile

Carbon Seed (CRYPTO:CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2022. Carbon Seed’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for Carbon Seed is carbonseed.io. Carbon Seed’s official Twitter account is @co2seed and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carbon Seed’s official message board is medium.com/@carbonseed.

Buying and Selling Carbon Seed

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Seed (CARBON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Carbon Seed has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Seed is 0.00000402 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carbonseed.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Seed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Seed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon Seed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon Seed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.