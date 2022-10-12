Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Capital Product Partners Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,309,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
