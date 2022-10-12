Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,309,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

