Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTAGF remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Wednesday. Capita has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

