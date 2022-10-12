Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $115.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMRN. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,645. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,590,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,550,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.