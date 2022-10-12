Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 11.5 %
Shares of CBDS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,832. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
About Cannabis Sativa
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.