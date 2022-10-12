Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of CBDS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,832. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

