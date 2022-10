Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cancer Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,482. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

