Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,482. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.