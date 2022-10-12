Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073,452 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,094,728 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $99,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,882,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 55,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,584. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CM shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.