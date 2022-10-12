Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.99

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.99 and last traded at $112.23, with a volume of 4202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.69.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

