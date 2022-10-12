Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.90

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.90 and traded as high as C$5.65. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 128,021 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.2652074 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$1,392,480.12. In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$1,392,480.12. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,002.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,200 shares of company stock worth $258,387 and sold 876,529 shares worth $4,688,559.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

