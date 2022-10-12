Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

CMCL opened at GBX 900 ($10.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 873.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 981.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £115.50 million and a PE ratio of 461.73. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 805 ($9.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,290 ($15.59).

Insider Transactions at Caledonia Mining

In related news, insider John Mark Learmonth purchased 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 891 ($10.77) per share, with a total value of £24,992.55 ($30,198.83).

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

